Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Shares Up 4.2% – What’s Next?

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.83 and last traded at $42.79. 1,098,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 2,153,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average of $38.62.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $1,462,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 27,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,610,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,056,000 after purchasing an additional 232,583 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,676,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,062,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

