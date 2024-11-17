LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Trading Down 8.8% – Time to Sell?

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.14 and last traded at $44.18. Approximately 248,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 238,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TREE. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Northland Securities raised their price target on LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on LendingTree from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on LendingTree from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

LendingTree Trading Down 8.5 %

Insider Transactions at LendingTree

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.85 and a 200-day moving average of $49.97.

In related news, General Counsel Heather Enlow-Novitsky sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $29,632.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LendingTree

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in LendingTree by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in LendingTree by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter worth about $132,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

