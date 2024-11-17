3M (NYSE:MMM) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has $184.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous target price of $130.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MMM. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Melius upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

NYSE:MMM opened at $129.79 on Wednesday. 3M has a twelve month low of $75.40 and a twelve month high of $141.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 217,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17,211 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 689.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

