296 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Safeguard Financial LLC

Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 296 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $705.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $690.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $653.04. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $736.00. The company has a market cap of $304.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,741,260. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,741,260. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie upped their price target on Netflix from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Netflix from $735.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Netflix from $775.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.