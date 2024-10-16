Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,321,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220,941 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $137,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.72. 1,356,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,127,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average is $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.41. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $69.67.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

