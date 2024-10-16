Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 1,419 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stableford Capital II LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 16,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 130,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 29,757 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in AT&T by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 135,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 29,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 354,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.69.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $22.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $154.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. AT&T’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

