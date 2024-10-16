Safeguard Financial LLC Purchases 1,150 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Safeguard Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 81,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $63.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

