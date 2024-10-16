Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 43,228 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 965,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,228 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for about 1.6% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.63% of Synopsys worth $488,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 600.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 75.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock traded down $13.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $503.90. 407,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.91 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $512.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $549.05.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.00.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

