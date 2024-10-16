Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Sells $1,206,000.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Young sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $1,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,822,522.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Young also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, October 1st, Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $281,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Jonathan Young sold 568 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $14,870.24.

On Thursday, August 1st, Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $133,750.00.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKRO stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.05. The stock had a trading volume of 519,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.89 and a quick ratio of 24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of -0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.10. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AKRO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on AKRO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,028 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 42.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,121,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,569 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 67.5% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,858,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,951,000 after purchasing an additional 749,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after buying an additional 584,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 719,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,882,000 after buying an additional 391,000 shares during the period.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.