iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.59 and last traded at $50.59, with a volume of 879212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.58.
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.51.
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Trading of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile
The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
