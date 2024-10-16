iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.59 and last traded at $50.59, with a volume of 879212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.58.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.51.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 161,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $495,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 129.0% during the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.