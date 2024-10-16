NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Major Shareholder Buys $399,999.78 in Stock

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Info Pte. Ltd. Dyt bought 701,754 shares of NuZee stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $399,999.78. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,496,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,810.63. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NuZee Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:NUZE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,944,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,511. NuZee, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $462,088.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.86.

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NuZee had a negative net margin of 251.32% and a negative return on equity of 1,600.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter.

About NuZee

NuZee, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and sells single-serve pour-over coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company sells its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, DRIPKIT, and Stone Brewing brand names.

