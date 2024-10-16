SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 507,206 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 321,478 shares.The stock last traded at $22.51 and had previously closed at $22.57.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average is $22.20.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. United Community Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

