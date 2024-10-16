SLERF (SLERF) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $100.09 Million

SLERF (SLERF) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 15th. One SLERF token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SLERF has traded up 40.3% against the dollar. SLERF has a market cap of $100.09 million and $32.98 million worth of SLERF was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000068 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.64 or 0.00252673 BTC.

SLERF Profile

SLERF’s total supply is 499,997,750 tokens. The official website for SLERF is www.slerf.wtf/raids. SLERF’s official Twitter account is @slerfsol.

Buying and Selling SLERF

According to CryptoCompare, “SLERF (SLERF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. SLERF has a current supply of 499,997,750. The last known price of SLERF is 0.23167578 USD and is up 2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $51,623,142.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.slerf.wtf/raids.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SLERF directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SLERF should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SLERF using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

