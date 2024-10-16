Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Stock Price Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.13 and last traded at $26.18. Approximately 205,116 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 184,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDEF. White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 516,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. SWS Partners grew its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 105,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

