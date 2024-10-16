Financial Comparison: Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) versus LandBridge (NYSE:LB)

LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) and Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares LandBridge and Hugoton Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LandBridge N/A N/A N/A Hugoton Royalty Trust N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.0% of Hugoton Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of LandBridge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

LandBridge pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hugoton Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 92.0%. Hugoton Royalty Trust pays out 170.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares LandBridge and Hugoton Royalty Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LandBridge $100.26 million 37.53 N/A N/A N/A Hugoton Royalty Trust $11.53 million 1.73 $11.10 million $0.27 1.85

Hugoton Royalty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LandBridge.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LandBridge and Hugoton Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LandBridge 0 2 6 0 2.75 Hugoton Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

LandBridge presently has a consensus target price of $36.57, suggesting a potential downside of 28.90%. Given LandBridge’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LandBridge is more favorable than Hugoton Royalty Trust.

Summary

LandBridge beats Hugoton Royalty Trust on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LandBridge

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas. LandBridge Company LLC operates as a subsidiary of LandBridge Holdings LLC.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

