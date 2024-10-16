CFM Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for approximately 2.1% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $10,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,218. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.08.

NYSE:WMB opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.63. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $51.19.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

