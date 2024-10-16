Piscataqua Savings Bank Sells 222 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Piscataqua Savings Bank lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 57.1% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 57,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,095,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.07.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $82.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $170.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

