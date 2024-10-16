Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.54 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.67 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.99.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

