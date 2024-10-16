Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,117 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 1,538 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.72.

Shares of TSLA opened at $219.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.57. The stock has a market cap of $700.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $271.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

