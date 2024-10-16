Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Shares Down 4.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.25 and last traded at $26.29. 101,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 195,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

DNTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Baird R W raised shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $820.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.85.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 1,376.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

