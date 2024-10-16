Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Short Interest Up 10.4% in September

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the September 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 967,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,690,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,306,000 after acquiring an additional 123,226 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,979,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,810,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,920,000 after purchasing an additional 264,543 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,507,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,365,000 after purchasing an additional 481,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,292.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBKR shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR traded down $6.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.78. 2,866,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.74. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $72.60 and a twelve month high of $154.75.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

