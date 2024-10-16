Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Short Interest Update

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 134,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Huize Trading Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ:HUIZ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,439. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.57. Huize has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.

About Huize

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers online insurance product and service platform through various internet channels in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, annuity, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

