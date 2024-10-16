Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Short Interest Update

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 134,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Huize Trading Up 5.9 %
NASDAQ:HUIZ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,439. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.57. Huize has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.
About Huize
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Huize
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Huize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.