Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Shares Sold by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC lowered its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $115,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIS opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.