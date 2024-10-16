Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Invests $17.94 Million in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 165,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,935,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Client First Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,507,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. HTLF Bank boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 10,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 60,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares during the period.

MUB opened at $107.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

