General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 111,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $71.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.10. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,411.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,411.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $717,640.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,314.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.