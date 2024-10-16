Swedbank AB Cuts Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Swedbank AB lowered its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,566,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 453,700 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $122,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 12,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HASI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. B. Riley raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $36.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 13.27.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 69.21% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

