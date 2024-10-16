General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Barclays

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.35.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $47.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.85. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $50.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Insider Activity

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,942.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $489,942.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

