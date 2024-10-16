Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,653 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.96.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $242,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 381,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,862,930.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $242,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 381,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,862,930.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,335,272 shares of company stock valued at $958,101,276. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $81.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.23. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The firm has a market cap of $656.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

