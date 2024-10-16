Mason & Associates LLC Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mason & Associates LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 939 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 164.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. DZ Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.41.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IBM opened at $233.00 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $237.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.