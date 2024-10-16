Asset Dedication LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $582.49 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $588.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $563.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $544.07. The firm has a market cap of $502.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

