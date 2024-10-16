Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Sentry LLC

Sentry LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,025 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.1% of Sentry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sentry LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,774,717,000 after purchasing an additional 274,229,968 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 181.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,421,342,000 after acquiring an additional 36,625,314 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 187.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,303,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674,100 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 284.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,122,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $669,227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 184.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,567,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $756,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.96.

Walmart Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE WMT opened at $81.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $656.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $81.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $242,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 381,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,862,930.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $926,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 632,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,648,499. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $242,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,862,930.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,335,272 shares of company stock worth $958,101,276. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.