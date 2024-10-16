The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Group Inc.

Cascade Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,300.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.75.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $522.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $495.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $540.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.87 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.52 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.