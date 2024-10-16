Investments & Financial Planning LLC Buys Shares of 5,174 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 649.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 148,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 128,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

