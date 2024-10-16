Piscataqua Savings Bank Sells 130 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Piscataqua Savings Bank lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 1.1% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,950,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,246,000 after purchasing an additional 40,324 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $207,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 49.3% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL opened at $101.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.41. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $71.07 and a 1 year high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,729.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CL. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.