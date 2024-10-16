QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Crescent Sterling Ltd.

Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.5% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. TD Cowen upgraded QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $174.09 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,407 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

