JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Sunpointe LLC

Sunpointe LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 1.2% of Sunpointe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,724,000 after buying an additional 6,061,819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,702 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,254.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,049,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,746 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,807,000 after acquiring an additional 815,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,203,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,611,000 after purchasing an additional 576,068 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.61. The stock had a trading volume of 316,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,583. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.21. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $59.84.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.