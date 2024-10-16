LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,807,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675,322 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $392,608,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,293,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,699,000 after buying an additional 6,701,097 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,547,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,469,000 after buying an additional 5,461,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,949,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,234 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.43. 2,759,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,799,843. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $108.31 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02, a PEG ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.32.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

