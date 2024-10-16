Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,696 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in CrowdStrike by 5,452.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 144,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 141,929 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.44.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,212 shares of company stock worth $29,291,893 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $302.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 570.40, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.43. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.17 and a 52-week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

