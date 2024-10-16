LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Trims Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.3% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 252.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,368,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 78,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 111,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $767.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.16.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO traded down $11.48 on Wednesday, hitting $589.04. 538,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $607.81 and a 200-day moving average of $583.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

