Short Interest in Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Declines By 12.8%

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,555,600 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the September 15th total of 4,077,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 282.2 days.
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DREUF remained flat at $10.17 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,515. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81.
About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.