Short Interest in Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Declines By 12.8%

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,555,600 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the September 15th total of 4,077,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 282.2 days.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DREUF remained flat at $10.17 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,515. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at December 31, 2023, we own, manage and operate a global portfolio of well-located, diversified industrial properties comprising 327 assets totalling approximately 71.4 million square feet of GLA in key markets across Canada, Europe and the U.S.

