Leisure Capital Management Grows Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Leisure Capital Management increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 480.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.81. The stock had a trading volume of 284,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.95 and its 200 day moving average is $51.44. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $58.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.