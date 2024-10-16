Leisure Capital Management Sells 38,224 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Leisure Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,224 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,768,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,410,285. The stock has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

