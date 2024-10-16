Lynch & Associates IN Purchases 1,897 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 149,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $221,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 115.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 94,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 17,934 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

FHLC stock opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.32 and a 1-year high of $74.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.64 and its 200-day moving average is $69.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

