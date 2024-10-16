McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.7% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Melius Research began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.69.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of HD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $415.49. The company had a trading volume of 357,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,330. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.37. The stock has a market cap of $412.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

