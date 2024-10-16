Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $483,000. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 74,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44,612 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 128,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 102,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,749,632.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,089.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,749,632.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,837,176 shares of company stock valued at $649,593,747 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $94.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.67 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.