Stage Harbor Financial LLC Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stage Harbor Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,292 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.7% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,870 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 30.3% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Tesla by 7.3% during the first quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 3,074 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,783 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.72.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $221.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.57. The company has a market capitalization of $706.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $271.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

