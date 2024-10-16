ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Insider Franklin Resources Inc Sells 7,657 Shares

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 7,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $336,142.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,341.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE EMO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.71. 22,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,520. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $44.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average is $41.13.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%.
Institutional Trading of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund
About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund
ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
