ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Insider Franklin Resources Inc Sells 7,657 Shares

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 7,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $336,142.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,341.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE EMO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.71. 22,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,520. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $44.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average is $41.13.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%.

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

