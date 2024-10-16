io.net (IO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $180.81 Million

io.net (IO) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 16th. io.net has a market capitalization of $180.81 million and approximately $71.86 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One io.net token can currently be bought for $1.90 or 0.00002799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, io.net has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.77 or 0.00249705 BTC.

io.net Token Profile

io.net’s genesis date was June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official message board for io.net is ionet.medium.com. io.net’s official website is io.net. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet.

Buying and Selling io.net

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 120,286,834 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 1.97183251 USD and is down -4.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 173 active market(s) with $126,975,247.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire io.net should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase io.net using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

