Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,520 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.17 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.85.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

