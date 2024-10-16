Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 962 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $200.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.27. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $201.85. The company has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

